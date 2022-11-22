Feud Between Jade Cargill and Bow Wow to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s feud with rapper Bow Wow will continue on Wednesday’s post-Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cargill and The Baddies clashed with Bow Wow backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media feuding between the two and one night after Cargill retained her AEW Full Gear title over Nyla Rose. Click here to see video from the concert brawl.

In an update, AEW announced that the confrontation between Cargill and Bow Wow will be shown on Dynamite, as well as an exclusive update.

“Sunday night in Miami #AEW @TBSNetwork @Jade_Cargill finally came face-to-face with Rap star Bow Wow (@smoss) after weeks of social media trash talk. We’ll have an exclusive update on TOMORROW’s Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS,” AEW wrote.

There hasn’t been any word on where AEW is taking the Bow Wow vs. Cargill feud, but we should know more after Wednesday’s show.

The following is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite from Chicago’s Winstrust Arena:

* Fallout from Full Gear

* Exclusive update on rapper Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, footage from concert incident will be shown

* Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jake Hager

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in part 2 of their Best Of 7 Series

* William Regal will speak for the first time since helping MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear