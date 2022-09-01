Feuds for WWE in the Fall of 2022

As Clash at the Castle is fast approaching, WWE’s wacky and wild summer will come to a close. It will most certainly go down as one of the busiest, most chaotic, and most interesting summers that have ever graced the land of opportunity, both on and off of TV. With the dreaded autumn months ahead, can WWE surivive the yearly storm that usually sees a decline in product ahead of Wrestlemania season after the new year? This year may be the best chance they have had to do that in years, but it will only be possible if they put forth the best possible feuds and storylines to keep TV entertaining. Today, let’s take a look at some possible feuds that WWE can run this Fall to ensure their best final quarter in a very long time.

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

That’s right, I said Matt Riddle, as thankfully he was returned his first name on the most recent edition of Raw. That alone makes me very happy (here’s to hoping Theory gets back his Austin name), but this feud is already well underway. Similarly to Rollins’ 2021 feud with Edge, this is one that can surely carry the early Fall months well past their clash at Clash. I saw something on social media recently that said Seth Rollins has built up 3 feuds in the course of 12 months that deserve to be blown off inside Hell in a Cell (Edge, Cody Rhodes, and now this one), and it is 100% true. This feud most definitely should continue on past Clash at the Castle, as it is far too personal now for just one match. In Saudi, they could easily put on another banger as Rollins did with Edge last year inside the Cell. That would be one fantastic way to keep an upper midcard feud burning hot as the leaves change colors once again this year.

Drew McIntyre vs. Theory

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but this seems like the best way to go. Drew McIntyre 100% needs to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at Clash, and I do believe he will. This feud should be one that WWE goes ahead with, but NOT right now. Drew needs and deserves this moment at Clash, and as much heel heat as may be generated from a Theory cash-in that night, I cannot justify it as a fan of Drew and knowing how much he deserves this one moment. Let that pass, give him one major defense in Saudi, and let Theory cash it in there. Drew is the top babyface on Smackdown, and with Cody Rhodes down he’s likely number one in the entire company, so having him chase down a cowardly Theory into the new year may generate more buzz for if and when he potentially does regain the title, preparing us for a potential showdown with hopefully Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemaia in Los Angeles!

GUNTHER vs. Pete Dunne

I’m not going to be calling him Butch, because that name is just straight garbage, plus I think Triple H will also restore his name back to what it rightfully should be. Anyways, Sheamus finally getting an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship is long overdue, and his match with GUNTHER at Clash will absolutely slap (pun intended). That said, I don’t see Sheamus winning that match. What I would really want to see is a continuation of the feud between these two stables (the Brawling Brutes and GUNTHER/Kaiser), where Dunne gets to go for the gold. Dunne and WALTER, as he was then known, had one of the most amazing matches in NXT history in New York in 2019, and with Triple H back at the helm for their careers, I can see them taking a barnburner into Saudi or even Day 1 and stealing the show with a 20-25 minute classic.

Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey

The final one here is very simply put the solution to the Liv Morgan problem. Sadly enough, fans have completely turned on Liv since she won the title in a turn of events that has been seen so many times before with fan-favorite superstars. She may have had a rather bad match at Summerslam, but Liv has worked hard to become champ and reach the level she has, and that cannot be left unnoticed. All that said, I think it is time to move on from her reign to something fans may be much more invested in…the long-awaited feud between Rousey and Baszler. Two of the Four Horsewomen of the UFC finally coming to blows in a WWE ring. It’s already been teased on TV, and I think Baszler will finally become champion on the main roster at Clash in her match with Morgan. After a likely rematch in the short-term future, I can easily see Ronda and Shayna finally crossing paths headed into the new year, with whoever comes out on top of that feud headed into Wrestlemania to defend against whoever may win the Women’s Royal Rumble!

