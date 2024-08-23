Field Set For Returning Ultimate X Match With Title On-The-Line At TNA Emergence

During the August 22 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, two more Ultimate X qualifying matches took place to fill the final two spots in the Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at TNA Emergence.

Winning their qualifying matches to fill the final two spots were Laredo Kid and Hammerstone.

The two will join the previous competitors who earned their way into the match with victories in qualifying matches in past episodes of TNA iMPACT, Jason Hotch, Riley Osborne, Zachary Wentz and the TNA X-Division Champion himself, “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

TNA Emergence 2024 is scheduled to take place on August 30.