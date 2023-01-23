Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out.

Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.

The fight was between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, and it was a unique way to promote their rematch at Vengeance Day. On February 4, Waller and Breakker will square off inside a steel cage at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The “NXT Anonymous” Twitter account has a different perspective on the fight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR