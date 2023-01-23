Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller

Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out.
Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
Some cool viral content from #WWENXT with PC trainee Alexis Lete vlogging on her Instagram (@ lillete) only for chaos to break out between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller.
(Also, it's hysterical WWE has a wrestler whose real name is basically Ali Lete.) pic.twitter.com/q57guEuGBO
— Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) January 23, 2023
The fight was between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, and it was a unique way to promote their rematch at Vengeance Day. On February 4, Waller and Breakker will square off inside a steel cage at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The “NXT Anonymous” Twitter account has a different perspective on the fight.
What do we have here… pic.twitter.com/3MrZRpOhhk
— NXT Anonymous (@NXT_Anonymous) January 23, 2023