Fight Pit Match Confirmed for WWE Extreme Rules

For the first time, WWE is introducing the Fight Pit structure to the main roster.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which took place in San Jose, California, the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle continued. Rollins attacked Riddle after Riddle and Rey Mysterio were unsuccessful in their match against The Judgment Day. Riddle had assisted Bobby Lashley in retaining his title as WWE United States Champion over Seth Rollins. A fight later broke out between Rollins and Riddle backstage. After much pleading from Riddle, Rollins finally agreed to give him the rematch he demanded following Rollins’ victory at Clash at The Castle. Rollins indicated that Riddle is free to schedule the match whenever and wherever he sees fit. After that, Riddle challenged Rollins to a match in the Fight Pit, and Rollins accepted the challenge.

The match between Rollins and Riddle in the Fight Pit has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

The structure of the Fight Pit is a modified version of the original structure. Instead of ropes and turnbuckles, the ring in the Fight Pit is enclosed in a steel cage. The highest point of the structure is encircled by a catwalk that features metal railings that can be climbed. The Fight Pit matches can only be won via submission or technical knockout; there is no option to win via pinfall.

On the episode of WWE NXT that aired on May 27, 2020, the very first Fight Pit match took place, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle served as the event’s special referee. Timothy Thatcher emerged victorious in that match against Riddle. Thatcher then defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the second and final Fight Pit match on the January 20, 2021 NXT episode.

You can check out a clip from RAW below:

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Here is the current announced card:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins