“Filthy” Tom Lawlor On Possibly Getting Adam Cole Match Re-Booked In AEW

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor got the short end of the stick this past weekend.

As noted, the pro wrestling and former UFC star was scheduled to compete against Adam Cole in his first high-profile premium live event appearance for All Elite Wrestling at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 this past Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, Lawlor spoke about the match with Cole being pulled at the last minute due to Cole coming down with an issue that prevented him from working the show.

“I hope Adam Cole recovers from whatever affliction he’s suffering from. I hope it’s not the flu,” Lawlor said. “I hope it’s something less like that… I hope he recovers.”

As far as getting the match put together again, Spears isn’t sure about if or when that will happen.

Lawlor continued, “I hope we can get that match done in the future but I’ve got a lot of things on my plate coming up and quite frankly, I don’t know when it’s gonna go down.”

Check out the complete interview at F4WOnline.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.