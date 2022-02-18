Final Card Announced For Impact No Surrender

Impact announce 4 new matches for No Surrender last night. A total of 11 matches have been announce for Saturday’s event now.

Impact No Surrender takes place on Saturday 2/19 at Alario Center in New Orleans. Here is the finalized lineup-

-Impact World Championship Match: Moose (C) vs. W Morrissey

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James (C) vs. Tasha Steelz

-Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Good Brothers (C) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

-Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Matt Cardona (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

-Open Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo defends her AAA Reina De Reinas Championship or ROH Women’s Championship

-Jake Something vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey (X Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match)

-Black Taurus vs. JONAH

-Jay White vs. Eric Young

-Honor No More (Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin) [Honor No More will be allowed to stay in Impact Wrestling if they win]

-Havok vs. Tenille Dashwood (Pre-Show)

-X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jon Skyler (Pre-Show, Non-Title)