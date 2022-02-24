Final Card For AEW Revolution

With the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV event just over a week away, here is the full card that has been announced…
AEW World Title
“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole
TBS Title
Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti
AEW Women’s Title
Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future AEW TNT Title match
Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD
AEW Tag Team Titles
Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. TBD
Dog Collar Match
CM Punk vs. MJF
Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 6th and PWMania.com will have live results coverage. The PPV is available on the Bleacher Report app for United States residents and Fite TV elsewhere.