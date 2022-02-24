Final Card For AEW Revolution

With the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV event just over a week away, here is the full card that has been announced…

AEW World Title

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

TBS Title

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW Women’s Title

Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future AEW TNT Title match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD

AEW Tag Team Titles

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. TBD

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 6th and PWMania.com will have live results coverage. The PPV is available on the Bleacher Report app for United States residents and Fite TV elsewhere.