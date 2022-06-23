Final Card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

Here is the final card for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event after the June 22nd, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Interim AEW World Title

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Title

Jay White (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Adam Cole vs. Kazuchika Okada

IWGP United States Title

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s Title

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW All-Atlantic Title

PAC vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Winners Take All

FTR (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan (c) vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH & IWGP tag titles

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBD

Dudes With Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo)

Buy-In

Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, & Austin Gunn) & Max Caster vs. a NJPW Dojo team of The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura

Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 26th in Chicago. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for PPV coverage of the event.