Final Card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

Here is the final card for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event after the June 22nd, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Interim AEW World Title
Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP World Title
Jay White (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Adam Cole vs. Kazuchika Okada
IWGP United States Title
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW Women’s Title
Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm
AEW All-Atlantic Title
PAC vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Winners Take All
FTR (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan (c) vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH & IWGP tag titles
Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBD
Dudes With Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo)
Buy-In
Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, & Austin Gunn) & Max Caster vs. a NJPW Dojo team of The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura
Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 26th in Chicago. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for PPV coverage of the event.