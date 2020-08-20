Final Card For NXT TakeOver: XXX On Saturday

The Velveteen Dream has earned the fifth and final spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Title at Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event. Tonight’s NXT main event saw Dream defeat Finn Balor in a Second Chance Qualifier. As noted, tonight’s opener saw Johnny Gargano defeat Ridge Holland in the first Second Chance Qualifier.

The 30th NXT Takeover event will air live this Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Below is the updated Takeover card-

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Pre-Show: #1 Contender’s Triple Threat

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza