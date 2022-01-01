Final Card For PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2022

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently announced Phillip Five Skulls as the fifteenth entrant for Battle of Los Angeles 2022, and Buddy Matthews as the sixteenth and final entrant for the BOLA tournament.

Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will be making his PWG debut with the tournament. The “Phillip Five Skulls” name looks to be a mystery entrant, given the name as a joke and based off a fan tweet from back in August.

The full list of BOLA participants for the 2022 tournament now looks like this:

* Buddy Matthews

* Phillip Five Skulls (mystery entrant?)

* Rey Horus

* JD Drake

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis

* Davey Richards

* Lee Moriarty

* PWG World Champion Bandido

* Jack Cartwheel

* Daniel Garcia

* Black Taurus

* Lio Rush

* Kevin Blackwood

* Alex Shelley

* Jonah Rock

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

