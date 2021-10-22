Final Card For Saturday’s Impact Bound For Glory PPV

The card has been finalized for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will defend in a Triple Threat against two teams – The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo, and FinJuice’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson. Last night’s #1 contender’s match on Impact ended in a controversial double pinfall and while Robinson was given the win, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore gave both teams the title shot at the pay-per-view.

Bound For Glory takes place tomorrow 10/23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Here is the updated card-

World Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mickie James

Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (C) vs. The Bullet Club vs. FinJuice

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay (C) vs. The IInspiration

Vacant X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

Call Your Gauntlet Match: Brian Myers vs. Chris Sabin vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. 14 more stars TBA (Chris Sabin enters first, Morrissey enters last, winner receives championship match of their choosing)

-Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design (If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face Violent By Design in a handicap match)

Pre-Show – Six-Way For The Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tenille Dashwood