Final Card For Saturday’s Impact Turning Point Special

A Full Metal Mayhem stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point special event.

Esddie Edwards vs. Impact World Champion Moose will now be a Full Metal Mayhem match. Last night’s go-home show saw Moose attack Edwards during an interview, which led to a brawl where both men used various weapons. Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore later added the stipulation to the match.

In more news for Turning Point, Steve Maclin has been added to the X Division Title match with champion Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid, to make it a Triple Threat. Maclin defeated Kid on last night’s go-home show to earn a spot in the bout.

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann were also added to the card.

Impact has also announced the “Countdown to Turning Point” pre-show, which will feature Jordynne Grace defending her Impact Digital Media Title against Chelsea Green, plus The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. FinJuice. The pre-show will air at 9:30pm ET, while the main card will begin at 10pm ET via Impact Plus.

The Impact Turning Point special will air live this Saturday, November 20, from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Below is the current card:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Mercedes Martinez vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Decay vs. The IInspiration (c)

Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona

Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

Countdown to Turning Point Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Countdown to Turning Point Pre-show

The Decay vs. FinJuice