Final Card For Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV, Title Match Moved To Pre-Show, Hardcore War Changes

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for the Countdown To Rebellion pre-show, as well as changes to the Hardcore War match on Sunday.

Impact previously announced that Death Dollz will face Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven in a rematch at Rebellion. The match has been rescheduled for the pre-show.

Heath and Rhino will face Shera and Champagne Singh in another tag team match on the Rebellion pre-show. This is a rematch of last week’s Before The Impact episode, in which Rhino pinned Shera.

Kenny King defeated Frankie Kazarian in Thursday’s go-home Impact to give Team Bully the Hardcore War advantage. Moose and Brian Myers were also added to Team Bully, replacing John Skyler and Jason Hotch after Moose and Myers assisted King in defeating Kazarian. Bhupinder Gujjar is the final member of Team Dreamer.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view event is set to take place on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast on FITE, YouTube for international viewers, and your local cable or satellite provider. The Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will air live and free on YouTube and Impact Plus at 7:30pm ET, followed by the main card at 8pm ET.

The updated card is as follows:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Vacant Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, Bhupinder Gujjar) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, Moose, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich)

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show

Rhino and Heath vs. Shera and Champagne Singh