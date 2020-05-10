Final Card For The WWE Money in the Bank PPV Tonight

Stay tuned to PWMania for live WWE Money in the Bank PPV coverage tonight at 6 PM Eastern Time. Here is the card for tonight-

Pre-show: Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

MVP vs. R-Truth

WWE Title Match – Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match – Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles – The Forgotten Sons vs. John Morrison and The Miz vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match – Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match – Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella