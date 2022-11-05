Final Card for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air later today. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel beginning at 11 a.m. ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show.

Today’s card is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance