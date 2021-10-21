Final Card For Today’s WWE Crown Jewel PPV

Be sure to join us right here on PWMania.com today at 11 AM EST for live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia. Here is the lineup for the show-

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

-WWE Championship Match: Big E (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

-No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

-Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle (C) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

-Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

-King Of The Ring Finals: Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor

-Queen’s Crown Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

-The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander (Pre-Show)