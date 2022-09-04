Final Card for Tonight’s AEW All Out

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. The one-hour All Out pre-show will air this Sunday at 7pm ET, for free on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Here is the updated card for All Out following Wednesday night’s Dynamite:

Finals Of The Trios Title Tournament

The Elite vs. Dark Order

Trios Match

The Pinnacle vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal

Interim Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way Match

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Title #1 Contenders 8 Man Casino Ladder Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Pentagon Jr vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Tag Team Title Match

Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

TBS Title Match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii (Zero Hour)

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

All Atlantic Title Match

PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian (Zero Hour)

Trios Match

House Of Black vs. Miro, Darby Allin & Sting

FTW Title Match

Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker (Zero Hour)

AAA Mixed Tag Team Title Match

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho (Zero Hour)