Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Revolution, How To Watch, Live Results Coverage

The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Zero Hour pre-show will air live and free on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube at 7 p.m. ET. The main card will be available for $49.99 on the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, FireTV, and so on) beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The event will also be available on-demand through cable and satellite TV providers, as well as FITE, PPV.com, DAZN, and YouTube for international viewers. Click here for more information on Revolution, which is currently playing in select movie theaters across North America.

As mentioned above, internationally, fans can tune into the action on FITE TV (click here to order). Fans in Canada can also watch the event on DANZ (click here to order). DANZ is also airing the event for those in the UK and ROW (click here to order).

The main event of Revolution will be a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Title. There will be four more title matches, as well as a Texas Death Match and a Final Burial match, which appears to be a Buried Alive match with a No Holds Barred stipulation.

The current card for tonight is as follows:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

No Holds Barred: Final Burial Match

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

Zero Hour Pre-show Match

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods