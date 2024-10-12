Final Card For Tonight’s AEW WrestleDream

AEW returns to pay-per-view with WrestleDream, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Zero Hour pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here is the final line-up:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bryan Danielson (champion) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Mariah May (champion) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (champions) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

AEW TNT Championship Match

Jack Perry (champon) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW International Championship Triple Threat Match

Will Ospreay (champon) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match

Mark Briscoe (champon) vs. Chris Jericho

Singles Match

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Singles Match

Hangman Page vs. Jay White

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Swerve Strickland to speak

ROH TV Championship Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Atlantis Jr. (champon) vs. Brian Cage

Tag Team Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

Singles Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron