Final Card For Tonight’s AEW WrestleDream

AEW returns to pay-per-view with WrestleDream, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Zero Hour pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here is the final line-up:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Bryan Danielson (champion) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Mariah May (champion) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (champions) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

AEW TNT Championship Match
Jack Perry (champon) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW International Championship Triple Threat Match
Will Ospreay (champon) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
Mark Briscoe (champon) vs. Chris Jericho

Singles Match
Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Singles Match
Hangman Page vs. Jay White

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match
Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Swerve Strickland to speak

ROH TV Championship Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Atlantis Jr. (champon) vs. Brian Cage

Tag Team Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

Singles Match (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron

