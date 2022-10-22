Final Card for Tonight’s GCW Drop Dead Event

GCW will host their Drop Dead event tonight at The Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The show will air on FITE at 8pm ET. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. Here is the advertised line-up for the show:

* Nick Wayne vs. Gringo Loco

* Shane Mercer vs. Tommy Vendetta

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Hoodfoot

* BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Chase Burnett and MM3

* Komander vs. Shun Skywalker

* Jonathan Gresham vs. YAMATO

* GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Blake Christian

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)