Final Card for Tonight’s GCW Fight Club – Tag 1: Moxley vs. Gage

Tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Fight Club – Tag 1 event. The show will air on FITE at 6 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the is card:

* Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela and Cole Radrick

* Jordan Oliver vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Nick Wayne vs. Shun Skywalker

* Tony Deppen vs. YAMATO

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) vs. Rina Yamashita and Drew Parker

* Title vs. Career: Jon Moxley (GCW World Champion) vs. Nick Gage (Career)