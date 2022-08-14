Final Card for Tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 2

GCW will hold their Homecoming Weekend Night 2 event tonight from the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 4:00PM EDT on FITE.TV. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

– The Cardonas Renew Their Vows

– Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando

– Ninja Mack vs. Kevin Blackwood

– Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) vs. Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian

– BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

– Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck

– Maki Itoh vs. Dark Sheik

GCW Extreme Championship Scramble

– Cole Radrick (c) vs. Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Gringo Loco vs. Alec Price vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Starboy Charlie

GCW Tag Team Championship

– Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch