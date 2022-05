Game Changer Wrestling will hold their Life Goes On event tonight from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show will air on FITE.TV. Here is the is card:

Alex Zayne vs. Dante Leon

S.A.T. vs. Jordan/Wayne

Joey Janela vs. Masha Slamovic

Tony Deppen vs. ASF

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Shane Mercer

Matt Tremont vs. Kirk Aube

Bussy vs. JWM/Akira