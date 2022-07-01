Final Card for Tonight’s Impact Against All Odds – New Match Added

The 2022 Impact Wrestling Against All Odds event will be broadcast live tonight from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show, which airs live for free on YouTube and Impact Plus, will kick off the show at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 8 o’clock ET, the main card will start, live on Impact Plus, FITE, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders subscribers.

The final Against All Odds card for tonight is listed below:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Raven will appear live.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. America’s Most Wanted (James Storm, Chris Harris), Heath, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Countdown To Against All Odds Pre-show: Dot Combat Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Countdown To Against All Odds Pre-show

Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid