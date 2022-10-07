Final Card for Tonight’s Impact Bound for Glory PPV, How to Watch

Impact Wrestling’s most recent pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory, is scheduled to take place tonight at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York.
Josh Alexander defends the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship against Eddie Edwards.
The main card air on cable, satellite, and digital pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. It is available for $39.99 via FITE.tv.
The final card is as follows:
Impact World Championship Match
Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
Knockouts Championship Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match
VXT vs. The Death Dollz
Tag Team Championship Match
The Kingdom vs. Motor City Machine Guns
X-Division Championship Match
Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian
Singles Match
Mickie James vs. Mia Yim
20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet
Participants to be announced
Pre-Show
Digital Media Champion Brian Myers open challenge
Pre-Show
Raven’s induction into the Impact Hall-of-Fame