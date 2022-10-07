Final Card for Tonight’s Impact Bound for Glory PPV, How to Watch

Impact Wrestling’s most recent pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory, is scheduled to take place tonight at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York.

Josh Alexander defends the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship against Eddie Edwards.

The main card air on cable, satellite, and digital pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. It is available for $39.99 via FITE.tv.

The final card is as follows:

Impact World Championship Match

Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards

Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

VXT vs. The Death Dollz

Tag Team Championship Match

The Kingdom vs. Motor City Machine Guns

X-Division Championship Match

Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian

Singles Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Participants to be announced

Pre-Show

Digital Media Champion Brian Myers open challenge

Pre-Show

Raven’s induction into the Impact Hall-of-Fame