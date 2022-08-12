Final Card for Tonight’s Impact Emergence, How to Watch

The X Division Title match for Friday’s Impact Wrestling Emergence event has been determined.

Mike Bailey defeated Rocky Romero to retain the X Division Title in Thursday night’s Emergence go-home Impact. Bailey will now defend his title against #1 contender Jack Evans at Emergence.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live tonight, Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Click here to order Impact Wrestling Emergence via FITE TV

Here is the final card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Brian Myers (c)

AAW Heavyweight Title Match

1 Called Manders vs. Mat Fitchett (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner