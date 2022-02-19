Final Card For Tonight’s Impact No Surrender

The 2022 Impact Wrestling No Surrender special event will take place tonight from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.

No Surrender will air exclusively on Impact Plus, FITE and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. The free pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET on YouTube, and the main card will begin at 8pm.

Below is the current announced No Surrender line-up for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) (c)

Violent By Design will be banned from ringside.

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona (c)

Open Challenge for the ROH Women’s World Title or AAA Reina de Reinas Title

TBA vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

X Division Title #1 Contender’s Match

Chris Bey vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin vs. Jake Something

Winner earns a future title shot from X Division Champion Trey Miguel.

Honor No More (PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin)

If HNM wins, they can stay in Impact, but must leave if they lose.

Jay White vs. Eric Young

Jonah vs. Black Taurus

Pre-show Match

Havok vs. Tenille Dashwood

Pre-show Non-Title Match

X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler