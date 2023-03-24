Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Sacrifice, New Main Event, How To Watch

The Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2023 event will be broadcast live tonight from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The main event for tonight has been changed due to Josh Alexander relinquishing the Impact World Title due to a torn triceps. Alexander was supposed to face Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns) with Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian, but Steve Maclin has taken his place in the main event. Click here for more information on Alexander’s injury and upcoming match changes.

The Knockouts World Title match has also been removed from the card for tonight. Mickie James was scheduled to defend her title against former champion Jordynne Grace in a rematch, but James is also injured, as detailed in this link. James will now appear at Sacrifice to discuss her situation and the title’s future.

The Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show will air live and free on Impact Plus and YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET. As of this writing, the pre-show match had not been announced. At 8 p.m. ET, the main Sacrifice card will begin on Impact Plus, FITE, as well as on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. We’ll have complete coverage of Sacrifice later tonight.

The following appears to be the final card for tonight:

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

PCO vs. Kenny King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will address her injury and the future of the title instead of defending against Jordynne Grace