Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion; New Champions To Be Crowned

Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Rebellion pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event is completely sold out.

Rebellion will be available on FITE, YouTube for international viewers, and through your local cable or satellite provider. The Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will air live and free on YouTube and Impact Plus at 7:30pm ET, followed by the main card at 8pm ET. We’ll have more coverage later tonight.

Tonight, Impact will crown two new champions. Kushida will compete for the vacant Impact World Title against Steve Maclin, while Deonna Purrazzo will compete for the vacant Impact Knockouts World Title against Jordynne Grace. The Death Dollz will face Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven in a rematch on tonight’s Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show, as well as Rhino and Heath vs. Shera and Champagne Singh.

The current Rebellion card for tonight is as follows:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Vacant Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, Bhupinder Gujjar) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, Moose, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich)

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show

Rhino and Heath vs. Shera and Champagne Singh