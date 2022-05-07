Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege PPV, How To Watch

Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege pay-per-view event will take place tonight from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky. It will be the second event under the Under Siege chronology. Wrestlers from partner promotions New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) will also be featured. Click here to order the event.

The thirty-minute Countdown To Under Siege pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube. The main card will then air at 8pm ET via FITE.tv, Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Below is the final card for Under Siege:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match

Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match

Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann

