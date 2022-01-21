Final Card For Tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder, Texas Tornado Title Match Update

MLW has announced that 5150 will still defend their World Tag Team Titles in a Texas Tornado Match at tonight’s Blood & Thunder event, which will include tapings for future MLW Fusion episodes.

There’s no word on who 5150’s new challengers will be. We noted before that The Von Erichs both tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and were pulled from the title bout.

The MLW Blood & Thunder taping will take place tonight from Gilley’s Dallas in North Richland Hills, TX. Below is the updated card:

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the MLW World Heavyweight Title

Pagano vs. Alexander Hammerstone (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the MLW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. 5150 (c)

Triple Threat for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Myron Reed vs. TBA vs. Tajiri (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Calvin Tankman vs. Alex Kane (c)

#1 Contender’s Match for the MLW World Middleweight Title

TJP vs. Matt Cross

Dallas vs. Houston Featherweight Division Match

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Arez, Mini Abismo Negro and Gino Medina vs. Aramis, El Dragon and TBA

Open Contract Challenge Match

TBA vs. EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krügger

ACH vs. Davey Richards

Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro

The Saito Brothers will make their MLW debuts vs. TBA

MLW/IWA-PR Caribbean Heavyweight Championship King Muertes will be in action vs. TBA

Buddy Matthews makes his MLW debut vs. TBA

Appearances by Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, Cesar Duran, Alicia Atout, King Mo, nZo, and others