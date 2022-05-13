Final Card For Tonight’s MLW Kings Of Colosseum TV Tapings

MLW is in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena tonight for their Kings Of Colosseum event that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout.

MLW Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150.

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Kruger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead to crown the first-ever MLW Featherweight Champion.

MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro.

MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas vs. TBD in the Thrilla in Philly.

ACH vs. Matt Cross.

The debuting Lince Dorado vs. NZO.

Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro.

Brittany Blake vs. Zoey Skye.