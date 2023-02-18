Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley, How to Watch

Tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view will be broadcast live from San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California, from a sold-out crowd.
The Battle In The Valley Kickoff pre-show will air live and free on YouTube and FITE at 9:20pm ET. The main show is set to begin at 10pm ET, and we will have complete coverage.
Click here to order the event on FITE TV.
The following is tonight’s final NJPW Battle In The Valley card:
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)
IWGP Women’s Title Match
Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)
NJPW World Television Title Match
Clark Connors vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)
NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match
KENTA vs. Fred Rosser (c)
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match
The World Class Wrecking Crew vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)
Filthy Rules Match
Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide
Loser Leaves NJPW Match
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White
Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest
Pre-show Match
Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay
Pre-show Match
JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin
