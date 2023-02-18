Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley, How to Watch

Tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view will be broadcast live from San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California, from a sold-out crowd.

The Battle In The Valley Kickoff pre-show will air live and free on YouTube and FITE at 9:20pm ET. The main show is set to begin at 10pm ET, and we will have complete coverage.

Click here to order the event on FITE TV.

The following is tonight’s final NJPW Battle In The Valley card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Clark Connors vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

KENTA vs. Fred Rosser (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match

The World Class Wrecking Crew vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Filthy Rules Match

Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Loser Leaves NJPW Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest

Pre-show Match

Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay

Pre-show Match

JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin

