Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW Capital Collision, How to Watch

NJPW is in Washington at the DC Entertainment & Sports Arena on Saturday night for an event titled Capital Collision. It will cost $19.99 via FITE.tv. You can order the event at this link. Here is the final card:

IWGP United States Championship

– Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

– Jay White & Hikuleo vs Ropcky Romero & Kazuchika Okada

– Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston

– Minoru Suzuki vs. Brody King

– JONAH, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito vs. Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open

– Great O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

– Fred Rosser, The DKC, David Finlay, Tanga Loa & Yuya Uemura vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

– Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

– Nick Comoroto vs Kevin Knight