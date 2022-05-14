Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW Capital Collision, How to Watch

NJPW is in Washington at the DC Entertainment & Sports Arena on Saturday night for an event titled Capital Collision. It will cost $19.99 via FITE.tv. You can order the event at this link. Here is the final card:
IWGP United States Championship
– Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson
– Jay White & Hikuleo vs Ropcky Romero & Kazuchika Okada
– Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston
– Minoru Suzuki vs. Brody King
– JONAH, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito vs. Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open
– Great O-Khan vs. Chase Owens
– Fred Rosser, The DKC, David Finlay, Tanga Loa & Yuya Uemura vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
– Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks
– Nick Comoroto vs Kevin Knight