Final Card For Tonight’s NJPW Collision In Philadelphia

Tonight, NJPW will air their second pay-per-view of the weekend, Collision In Philadelphia, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The former ECW Arena is sold out, but additional tickets may be made available later today. At 5 p.m. ET, FITE will broadcast Collision In Philadelphia live. We’ll have more coverage of the show later.

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP will face Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Lio Rush in the main event tonight. Last night, Aussie Open won the NJPW Strong titles at Capital Collision.

Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Title against NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd tonight, and Tracy Williams will face Alex Coughlin in a ROH Pure Rules match.

The following is tonight’s NJPW Collision In Philadelphia card:

AEW International Title Match

Gabriel Kidd vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

ROH Pure Rules Match

Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament

Lance Archer vs. Fred Rosser (replacing the suspended Juice Robinson)

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA and Chase Owens vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Rocky Romero and Homicide (replacing Fred Rosser)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado and Volador Jr. vs. Kevin Knight and Delirious