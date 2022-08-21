Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed TV Tapings

Tonight, NJPW will hold their Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in Los Angeles, California. The event will serve as the television taping for upcoming NJPW Strong episodes. Here is the final card:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson)

* Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)

* LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Barrett Brown)

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos) vs. Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz

* Che Cabrera vs. Aaron Solo

* Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon

* Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood

* QT Marshall vs. Keita

* Misterioso vs. Mascara Dorada

* Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) vs. Trent Beretta, KUSHIDA, Taylor Rust, and Rocky Romero