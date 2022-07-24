Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW High Alert TV Tapings

NJPW is in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center tonight for their NJPW High Alert event that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:
No DQ Match
Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado
KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley
FTR and Alex Zayne vs. Aussie Open and TJP
Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship
Fred Rosser (c) vs. Big Damo
MLW National Openweight Championship
Davey Richards (c) vs. Rocky Romero
Shota Umino, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura vs. Ren Narita, Kevin Knight and The DKC