Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW High Alert TV Tapings

NJPW is in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center tonight for their NJPW High Alert event that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:

No DQ Match

Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley

FTR and Alex Zayne vs. Aussie Open and TJP

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Fred Rosser (c) vs. Big Damo

MLW National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Shota Umino, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura vs. Ren Narita, Kevin Knight and The DKC