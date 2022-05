Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will hold their Delivering the Goods event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Here is the is card for tonight’s show:

– Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia for the PWG World Championship

– Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

– Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus

– The Briscoe Brothers vs. Aussie Open

– Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aramais

– Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste