Final Card for Tonight’s Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, How to Watch

Tonight, from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, during Starrcast V weekend, the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place. The three-hour event will be broadcast live on FITE TV, and different packages are available for the weekend’s events. Below is the updated card:

Announce Team: Tony Schiavone and David Crockett, Ian Riccaboni representing ROH and NJPW, Tom Hannifan and Scott D’Amore representing Impact Wrestling, Joe Dombrowski and Dave Prazak representing MLW, Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich as the Spanish announce team.

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and David Crockett.

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Commentary: Tom Hannifan.

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Commentary: Tom Hannifan.

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

Commentary: Scott D’Amore.

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Commentary: Joe Dombrowski.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

Commentary: Joe Dombrowski.

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni.

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni.

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Four Corners Independent Wrestling Dream Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan “5” Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni.

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Bully Ray (ECW), James Storm (Impact), Crimson (NWA), Rickey Shane Page (PROGRESS), Kommander (AAA), Sinn Bodhi (FSW), Big Damo (PROGRESS), Crowbar (Black Label Pro), Brian Myers (Impact), Adam Priest (Terminus), Gringo Loco (The Wrestling Revolver), Wolfie D (USWA), Kal Herro (OVW), other participants TBA

Winner receives bronze boot and belt buckle.

Commentary: Dave Prazak.

