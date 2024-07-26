Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

ROH Death Before Dishonor airs tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern on HonorClub worldwide. An Honor Club subscription of $9.99 grants you access to the event.
The show will take place at Arlington, Texas’s Esports Stadium. The main event will feature ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe defending his title against Roderick Strong.
Here is the final card:
ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Queen Aminata
ROH Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly
ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Johnny TV vs. Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson in a Survival of the Fittest match
ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet
ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty
Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante in a Texas Death Match
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Eliminator: Dustin Rhodes, Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Evil Uno
The Beast Mortos vs. Komander
Zero Hour pre-show Match: MxM make their ROH in-ring debut against unknown opponents