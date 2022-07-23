Final Card for Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor, How to Watch, Start Time

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, ROH Death Before Dishonor will be broadcast on FITE TV internationally and the Bleacher Report app in the United States. At 7 o’clock eastern, the pre-show begins.

Here is the final card for tonight’s show:

ROH World Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

ROH World TV Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match
Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes – 2 out of 3 falls

ROH Women’s World Championship Match
Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
The Righteous (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Rush vs. Dragon Lee

Pre-Show: The Trustbusters vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad

Pre-Show: Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

Pre-Show: Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne & Blake Christian

Pre-Show: Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay

