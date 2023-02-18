Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber, Live Coverage Details

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be broadcast live tonight from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre.

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, followed by the main card at 8pm ET. PWMania.com will have live coverage of the big event.

The following appears to be the final card for tonight:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley