The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event will air live tonight from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to the planned White Rabbit reveal and the rumored return of Bray Wyatt, here is the final card for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Special Referee: UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

