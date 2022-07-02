Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, Live Coverage Details

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event tonight.

The Men’s MITB Ladder Match and the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, both including 7 competitors, will serve as the event’s main events. Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi will compete in the women’s match, while Seth Rollins, Omos, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre will compete in the men’s match.

At 7pm ET, the Kickoff pre-show will launch our live Money in the Bank coverage. At 8pm ET, the main card will then start. The current lineup for tonight is listed below:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s Money In The Bank event.