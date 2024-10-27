Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

The 2024 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will be broadcast live tonight from Hershey, PA at the GIANT Center.

A Devil’s Playground match between WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams and Ethan Page will headline the event. Tonight’s top matches include Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade, as well as NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live and free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock, and the WWE Network. As a reminder, the main show will begin at 7 p.m.

Here’s the current card for tonight’s show:

WWE NXT Championship Devil’s Playground Match

Trick Williams (champion) vs. Ethan Page

Tag Team Match

Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

NXT North American Championship Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match

Tony D’Angelo (champion) vs. Oba Femi

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Kelani Jordan (champion) vs. a member of Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx)

Ambulance Match

Andre Chase vs Ridge Holland