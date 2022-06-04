Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT in Your House

WWE NXT In Your House will take place tonight live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The Kickoff pre-show will air at 7:30 p.m. ET, and McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts will be on the panel. The main event will begin at 8 p.m. ET. For tonight’s show, WWE has announced the following lineup:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

The losing team will have to join the family of the winning team, and work under their leadership.

