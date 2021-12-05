Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT War Games Event

Join us here tonight on PWMania.com for live coverage of the WWE NXT War Games event. Below is the lineup for tonight’s special event-
–WarGames: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller & Carmelo Hayes
–WarGames: Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Cora Jade
-Hair vs. Hair: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes
-NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Roderick Strong (C) vs. Joe Gacy
-NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (C) vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner
