Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT War Games Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Join us here tonight on PWMania.com for live coverage of the WWE NXT War Games event. Below is the lineup for tonight’s special event-

WarGames: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller & Carmelo Hayes

WarGames: Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Cora Jade

-Hair vs. Hair: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes

-NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Roderick Strong (C) vs. Joe Gacy

-NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (C) vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner

