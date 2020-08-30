Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Payback PPV

Please join us here on PWMania tonight at 6PM Eastern Time for live WWE Payback PPV coverage, starting with the Pre-Show. Below is the card for tonight:
-Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt (C) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
-Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks (C) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax
-United States Championship: Apollo Crews (C) vs. Bobby Lashley
-Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
-Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy
-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin
-Big E vs. Sheamus
-Pre-Show Match: The IIconics vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan