Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Payback PPV

Please join us here on PWMania tonight at 6PM Eastern Time for live WWE Payback PPV coverage, starting with the Pre-Show. Below is the card for tonight:

-Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt (C) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

-Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks (C) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

-United States Championship: Apollo Crews (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

-Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

-Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

-Big E vs. Sheamus

-Pre-Show Match: The IIconics vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan