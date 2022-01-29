Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV

The WWE Royal Rumble will air live tonight from St. Louis MO and we will have full coverage here on PWMania.com beginning with the Kickoff Pre-Show at 7 PM Eastern Time.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

–WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Doudrop

-Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

–Men’s Royal Rumble: AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Otis, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Johnny Knoxville, 5 more TBA

–Women’s Royal Rumble: Lita, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, Naomi, Mickie James, 7 more TBA